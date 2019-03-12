Services
Cooper Funeral Home Llc
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-7844
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Cooper Funeral Home Llc
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Cooper Funeral Home Llc
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
Price Turner

Alexandria - Price Turner, 82, of Alexandria, KY passed away on March 9th, 2019. He was born on April 12th, 1936 to his parents Roger and Esther (Spicer) Turner in Breathitt County, KY. He served in the United States Army and was a member of the Newport Church of Christ.

He is survived by his loving wife Laura of 60 years, his daughters; Debra (Linzie) Winkle, Rhonda (Charles) Margolen, Lori (Timothy) McGill and Vickie (Bill) Turner. Brother Kager Turner, sisters; Nancy Daniels and Anna Mae Hounshell, along with 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Cooper Funeral Home from 10am-12pm. Service will begin at 12pm. Burial will take place in Alexandria Cemetery. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 12, 2019
