|
|
Quintin Thomas
Alexandria - Quintin Andrew Thomas entered into this world at The Christ Hospital on February 14, 2003 at 1:52pm. He was the son of Mark and Deanna Thomas. He was a Confirmed member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Olean, IN. He was a junior firefighter with the Southern Campbell Fire Department. He was a JAKE with the Kincaid Longspurs of the NWTF. He was also a member of the Sons of American Legion, Versailles, IN. Quintin loved turkey hunting with his mentor, conservation officer Jason Ping, and drowning a worm in the pursuit of catfish every chance he got. When his health allowed Quintin attended Bishop Brossart High School where he was a sophomore. His goal was to rejoin his classmates in August as a Junior. Quintin is survived by his parents, Mark and Deanna, his sisters Susanna and Victoria and the big brother Victoria picked out, Kyle Trauth. Quintin was called to be with God on February 6, 2019. Though he left us way too soon, we know that upon arrival in Heaven he was welcomed by his Gramma Sue Thomas, his many Great Grandparents and cousins Baby Diem and Baby Lawrence. With his parents and sisters, Quintin is survived by grandparents; Bill and Jackie Thomas of Alexandria, KY and David and Vicki Diem of Versailles, IN. Along with his aunts and uncles; Teresa and hunting partner David Lawrence, Doug and Toni Diem, all of Versailles, IN and Lori and Mark Lindhorst of Alexandria, KY. Quintin, along with his sisters and cousins Alaynna Lawrence, Michaela Diem and Darcie Diem completed his nana and papa's six pack. A visitation will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 2pm to 6pm at Cooper Funeral Home in Alexandria, KY. Funeral Services will be held Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11am at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Pastor Curtis Black officiating. A reception of Family and Friends will be held at the Southern Campbell Fire Dept immediately following his burial.
Memorials are suggested to the Thomas family for designation at a later date. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 9, 2019