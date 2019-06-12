|
|
R. Carolyn Conley
Ft. Wright - Ruth Carolyn" Conley of Ft. Wright, KY, passed away at the age of 97 on Friday, June 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Kenneth Conley; her parents: Francis and Esther Smith; and her siblings: Carl Smith, Louis Smith, Wendell Smith, Marian Jones, Frances Haus, and Shirley Dunn. She is survived by her children: Dennis Conley of Independence, KY, Terry (Linda) Conley of West Chester, OH, Pam (Michael) Boone of Loveland, OH, and Jay (fiancé Cheryl Judd) Conley of Dallas TX; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, family members and friends. Carolyn was a remarkably generous and independent woman. She constantly volunteered her time and talents wherever she was needed, both at the Erlanger United Methodist Church and at St. Luke Hospital. Carolyn never met a stranger when she worked at Penny's or Burns Brother. She was a prolific artist, avid gardener, and enjoyed a good book. Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM with Memorial Service to follow at 11:00 AM at Erlanger United Methodist Church. Interment will take place at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North in Williams town KY, at a later date. Contributions in Carolyn's name may be made to the Erlanger United Methodist Church, 31 Commonwealth Ave. Erlanger, KY 41018.
Online condolences to www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 12, 2019