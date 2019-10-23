Services
R. Michael Reinstatler Obituary
R. Michael Reinstatler

Robert Michael "Mike" Reinstatler, 70, passed away October 22, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Mike practiced as a pharmacist in the Cincinnati area for forty years. He is preceded in death by his parents Bob and Mary (nee Aull) Reinstatler. He is survived by his wife, Laura (nee Whalen), his daughters Krissy Reinstatler and Michelle Reinstatler (Ryan Findley) and stepdaughters Jillian Zwick and Kara Zwick. He will be remembered by his grandchildren Declan Krekeler and Aubrey Zwick. Visitation Friday, October 25, 2019 at Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home, 4989 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238, from 5:30 to 7:30 PM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday 10 AM at St. Lawrence Church, 3680 Warsaw Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45205. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Great Parks of Hamilton County at www.greatparksforever.org/give., 10245 Winton Road, Cincinnati, OH 45231. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
