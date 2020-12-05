1/1
Rachel Goldberg (Rae) Barasch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rachel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rachel (Rae) Goldberg Barasch

CINCINNATI - Rachel (Rae) Goldberg Barasch passed away Friday December 4, 2020, loving wife of the late Sol Barasch, sister of the late Hyman and Ben Goldberg, devoted Aunt of Richard (Donna) Barasch, Ron (the late Fran) Barasch, Sandy (Rick) Stern, Bob (Kathy) Barasch, Sharon Barasch (Keith Agin) and Martin Goldberg. Also survived by great-nieces Elaine (Jon) DeSimone, Michelle (Matt) Ehrich, and many other great nieces and nephews. Special thanks goes out to the staff of The Fairfield Pavilion and Tri-County Extended Care for their love and care over the last few years. Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family at Love Brothers cemetery on Monday December 7. www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved