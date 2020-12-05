Rachel (Rae) Goldberg Barasch
CINCINNATI - Rachel (Rae) Goldberg Barasch passed away Friday December 4, 2020, loving wife of the late Sol Barasch, sister of the late Hyman and Ben Goldberg, devoted Aunt of Richard (Donna) Barasch, Ron (the late Fran) Barasch, Sandy (Rick) Stern, Bob (Kathy) Barasch, Sharon Barasch (Keith Agin) and Martin Goldberg. Also survived by great-nieces Elaine (Jon) DeSimone, Michelle (Matt) Ehrich, and many other great nieces and nephews. Special thanks goes out to the staff of The Fairfield Pavilion and Tri-County Extended Care for their love and care over the last few years. Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family at Love Brothers cemetery on Monday December 7.