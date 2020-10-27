Rachel Kendal



Cincinnati - Rachel Kendal passed away peacefully at age 90 on October 25, 2020. She was born in 1930 to Wynette Blevins and Ben Patsy of Premier, WV, and had one sister, Cora Watson. Her father was from Montefiascone, Italy, and her mother was born in Mouth-of-Wilson, NC. As a child, Mom dreamed of visiting faraway places and her adventurous spirit lasted a lifetime. She moved to Detroit as a young woman, married Lewis Blouin, and had three daughters. Later in life she married Glen Kendal. Rachel started college in her 40's and became a teacher in Detroit, but was soon employed as a nanny in Washington, DC, while traveling the world, climbing the Great Pyramid and sailing down the Nile at midnight. She finally retired at age 78 and moved to Cincinnati, making wonderful new friends at the Eagles Lake Condos. Mom had a big heart, and as her last generous gift, donated her body to the UC Medical School. Rachel is survived by daughters Linda (Philip) Hock, Debra (Gary) Eagan, Shelley (Ed) Amaddeo, and granddaughter Danielle Amaddeo. She lives on in our hearts. Private services have been held. We are deeply grateful to the staff at Western Hills Retirement Village for their care and kindness to our sweet Mom.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store