Rae Jo Ralenkotter Otto
1931 - 2020
Rae Jo Ralenkotter Otto

Erlanger - Rae Jo Ralenkotter Otto, 88, of Erlanger, KY passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Baptist Village Care Center. Rae Jo was born in Covington, KY on October 11, 1931 to the late Elmer and Mary Virginia (Snyder) Ralenkotter. During her life, Rae Jo was a 1950 graduate of St. Henry High School and a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Otto, a brother Donald Ralenkotter, and a sister Mary Felthaus. She is survived by her son Marc Otto (Nancy), grandchildren Marc Otto Jr. (Alyssa) and Jonathan Otto (Kelli), great grandchildren Leighton, Logan, and Leo Otto, and a brother Lannie Ralenkotter. A memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 8:30am until 10:30am at Linnemann Funeral Home in Erlanger, KY. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation and begin at 11am at St. Henry Church. Interment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be sent to St. Henry High School Athletic Department 3755 Scheben Dr. Erlanger, KY 41018 or Lloyd Memorial High School Athletic Department 450 Bartlett Ave. Erlanger, KY 41018. Online condolences can be made at www.Linnemannfuneralhomes.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
08:30 - 10:30 AM
Linnemann Funeral Home
SEP
29
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Henry Church
