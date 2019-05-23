|
|
Rae Scott
Taylor Mill - Rae Scott, 81, of Taylor Mill, KY, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019. She was a retired teacher for Glenn O. Swing School in Covington, KY and a member of St. Benedict Church. Rae enjoyed reading, was a Kentucky Colonel, and an avid bridge player. The two greatest loves in her life were teaching and her family. She was preceded in death by her parents: Thomas and Mary O'Neill Knorr and sister: Jackie (Don) Ernst. Rae is survived by her loving husband of 59 years: David Scott; daughter: Heather (David) Mastin; sons: David (Lisa) Scott, Tom (Sandi) Scott and Tyler (Anita) Scott; brother: Tom (Peggy) Knorr; sisters: Judy (Deacon) Trame and Dottie (Huck) Hungler; grandchildren: Robyn, Tom, Collin, Lara, Patrick, Ari, Kyle, Mia, Dana, Anna, Alex, Ellen and Tori and great-grandchildren: Lillian and Jack. Visitation will be Monday, May 27, 2019 from 1:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015 and also at St. Benedict Church, 338 East 17th Street, Covington, KY 41014 from 10:00 A.M. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, KY with a reception to follow at St. Benedict Parish Hall. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from May 23 to May 24, 2019