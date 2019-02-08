|
|
Raleigh Cundiff
Florence, KY - Florence, KY - Raleigh Cundiff, 88, of Florence, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on February 4th, 2019, with his wife by his side. Raleigh is survived by his wife of 61 years, JoAnn Cundiff, daughter Jayme (Laura Stupek) Cundiff, devoted sister-in-law Alfreda Green, loving nieces and nephews and many grand nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Raymond Green. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Spring Grove Funeral Home (4389 Spring Grove Ave, 45223). Memorial services will begin at 2:00 p.m. Memorial donations can be made to The (https:// donations.diabetes.org). Raleigh will be laid to rest at Spring Grove Cemetery. Online condolences can be left at www.SpringGrove.org
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 8, 2019