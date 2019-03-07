|
Ralph A. Luebbe
Cincinnati - Ralph A. Luebbe, 88 passed away on March 5, 2019. He was born on February 3, 1931 in Cincinnati where he attended St. Xavier High School downtown and Xavier University from which he earned a Ph.D. in mathematics. Instrumental to the success of the family business, Kieckler Manufacturing Company that was founded in 1869, Ralph served as Purchasing Agent and President. Always a businessman and entrepreneur, Ralph also owned a construction business of fine homes. A humble man, Ralph would prefer to be best known for his love of Catholic education and the many students who benefited from his financial generosity. His loving family and many friends will most remember him for his gentle manner, intelligence, devotion to his faith, and his love of the family gatherings at the local Catholic summer festivals. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 8 at Meyer Funeral Home, 5864 Bridgetown Road 45248 from 8:30-9:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM at St. Bernard of Taylor Creek, 7130 Harrison Ave. 45247. Donations may be made to The Little Sisters of the Poor or St. Bernard of Taylor Creek Catholic Church. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 7, 2019