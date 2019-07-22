Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
(513) 385-0511
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
Cincinnati - Ralph A. Young, beloved husband of the late June Young of 57 years. Loving father of Jamie Young, Ginna (Gary) Watson, and Angella (Don) Dusa. Cherished grandfather of Phillip, David (Mary), and Bridgett Young, Brenda (Justin) Woodruff, Brittany (Branden) Hulker, Amanda (Kyle) Caudill, Alex Watson, Ashley (Joey) Lynch, Derek Nuckols, and Patricia and Angelica Jones. Treasured great-grandfather of 16. Passed away, Thursday, July 18th, 2019. Age 77. Ralph was in preceded in death by his parents, Ralph C. and Helen, and his sister Virginia. Visitation TONIGHT July 22nd from 5-7PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 5527 Cheviot Rd. (45247). Funeral Service Tue. July 23rd at 11AM also at the funeral home. Memorials requested to Masonic Lodge NC Harmony #2 (8021 Harrison Pike, Cleves, OH 45002). www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 22, 2019
