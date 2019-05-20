Services
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Agnes Church
1680 Dixie Highway
Ft. Wright, KY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 23, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Agnes Church
1680 Dixie Highway
Ft. Wright, KY
View Map
Deacon Ralph B. Grieme Jr. Obituary
Deacon Ralph B. Grieme Jr.

Florence - Deacon Ralph B. Grieme Jr., 76 years of age passed away Saturday at Woodcrest Manor with his loving family by his side. Ralph was a Commercial Real Estate Broker and a Army Veteran. He is survived by his loving wife Carolyn Grieme and his loving children, Angela Johnson (Rod), and Ralph "Ben" Grieme III . Loving grandpa of Two. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at St. Agnes Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday 2:00pm at St. Agnes Church. Burial St. John Cemetery. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright are handling the arrangements. Memorials can be made to: St. Agnes Church 1680 Dixie Highway, Ft. Wright, KY 41011. Online condolences to: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 20, 2019
