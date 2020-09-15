Ralph Balser
Southgate - Ralph O. Balser, 95 and 1/2 years old, of Southgate, Ky passed away on Sept 12, 2020. He was born March 8, 1925 near Bethel, Ohio to Otis and Merdie Balser. He was married to his wife Jane Lee( nee Scott) Balser for 72 years. Other surviving family members include daughters, LeeAnne Balser and Donna Jane (Rick) Hoffman, a granddaughter, Elizabeth Jane (Shaun) Goldston, a grandson, Brian A ( Staci) Hoffman, two great grandsons, Andrew and Rylan Hoffman and great granddaughter Abigail Hoffman. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. His parents, one brother and two sisters preceded him in death.
Ralph was a graduate of Bethel-Tate High School and received a Certificate of Business Management from the Salmon P. Chase University located in Cincinnati, Ohio. He also attended several business management courses as an employee of the General Electric Company, Evendale, Ohio. He was a proud Veteran of World War 11 serving overseas in the United States Army in the 27th Infantry Division, the 441 Engineer Depot Company in Yokohama, Japan and the Headquarters of the 8th Army Special Services where he was assigned as an office manager of the U. S. Army Hotel Rest Center in Nikko, Japan. After an honorable discharge from the U. S. Army, Ralph worked for the USA Veterans Administration Regional Office, Cincinnati for 5 years as a Manager of the mail section and distribution of the mail.
Ralph worked for 33 and half years at the General Electric Company Aircraft Engine Operation in Evendale, Ohio. At General Electric he served in managerial positions within the manufacturing operations as a Production Control Manager. He also served as a Manager of Special Services Operations in the Military Product Support Department. As an employee of GE, he served in leadership roles for the Greater Cincinnati United Appeal and the Cincinnati Arts in campaign drives for funds. He retired from the General Electric Company in April, 1985 and had been a member of the GE Elfun Society since 1958.
Ralph was a member of the First Christian Church of Fort Thomas since 1957, having served in various leadership positions at the church. He was a member of the VFW, John R. Little Post #3186, a member of the Masonic Lodge, F & M # 808 of Fort Thomas, a member of the Scottish Rite Indra Consistory of Covington. He was also a member of the Syrian Shrine, Cincinnati.
Ralph served on the board of Directors of the Holly Hill Home for Children during the 1970's. He was on the Planning and Zoning Board for the City of Southgate. He was a Republican Party Committee man in the 1960 and 70's. He was a member of the Southgate School board, the Southgate Optimist Club and a lifetime member of the Optimist International.
Ralph was a Kentucky Colonel and supported their "Good Works Program" yearly.
Ralph started playing basketball at age 14, he was an active player, coach and official in basketball for 17 years. His favorite hobbies were gardening, fishing, hunting and retirement with Jane spending the fall and winter months on Sunset Beach, Treasure Island Florida doing lots of fishing.
There will be no visitation. A private service will be scheduled at a later time. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, Ky
Memorial gifts are suggested to the Shriner's Children Hospital
, 3229 Burnet Ave. Cincinnati, Ohio 45229
