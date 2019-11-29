|
|
Ralph Brock
Newport - Ralph Brock, 90, of Newport, Kentucky passed away on November 27, 2019 at Cold Spring Transitional Care Center, Cold Spring, Kentucky. Ralph was born March 31, 1929 in Bell County, KY to Henry Brock and Leota Engle Brock. Ralph proudly served his country in the United States Navy and also completed two tours of duty in the United States Air Force. Ralph was a self-employed General Contractor. He was a member of the American Legion Post, Newport, Kentucky and enjoyed country music and fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Janice (nee Grant) Brock. Ralph is survived by his Son, Gregory C. Brock, Daughters, Peggy V. Betsworth, Serena M. (David) Eickhoff, and Joan E. (Steve) Holum, 4 Grandchildren, Serena E. Becerra (Liz), David J. Eickhoff, Justin C. Eickhoff and Stephanie P. Holum. 7 Great Grandchildren, Cristian Mercado, Lilly Eickhoff, Madison Becerra, Alayna Eickhoff, Scarlett Becerra, Joslyn Eickhoff and Ethan Eickhoff. Also several nieces and nephews. Visitation 11:30 am to 1:30 pm, Monday, December 2, 2019 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue, Kentucky with the service to follow at 1:30 pm. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the Silver Grove Christian Church,122 West 2nd Street, Silver Grove, KY 41085. Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019