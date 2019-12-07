Services
Ralph Chilelli Obituary
Ralph Chilelli

Cold Spring - Ralph Chilelli, 96, of Cold Spring, KY, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at Rosedale Green, Latonia, KY. Ralph was born August 23, 1923 in Lowellville, OH to his late parents, James and Virginia (Vespasian) Chilelli. Ralph served in the Air Force during WWII. He was a retired excavation and demolition contractor. Ralph was a member of Saint Joseph Parish, Cold Spring, Catholic Order of Foresters and the Holy Name Society. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Pauline (Gatliff) Chilelli , second wife, Olleen (Windroth) Chilelli and a son, Ralph Chilelli Jr. Ralph is survived by 6 children and their spouses: Mike (Lynn) Chilelli, Greg (Debbie) Chilelli, Anthony (Lisa) Chilelli, Rocky (Jeanine) Chilelli, Vicki (Gary) Hensley and John (Donna) Giancola; 18 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. Visitation Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Saint Joseph Church, 4011 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076 11:00 AM with Mass of Christian Burial following at 12:00 PM. Interment Saint Joseph Cemetery, Cold Spring. Memorials are suggested to Henry Hosea House, P. O. Box 72046, Newport, KY 41072. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Alexandria Funeral Home.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019
