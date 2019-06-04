|
|
Ralph Edward Allgeier
Highland Heights - Allgeier, Ralph Edward, beloved husband of 48 years to the late Vicki Allgeier. Devoted father of Teresa (David) Goodwin, Christie Allgeier and Julie (Josh) Whisman. Loving grandfather of Alexandra, Madison, David Christopher, James, Hadley and Easton. Preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Mildred (nee Strubbe) Allgeier. Ralph was a tile setter with Mike Carnevale Tile Terrazzo Co. before his retirement. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Fr. DeJaco Council #5220, Alexandria, KY. Ralph served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He loved spending time with his family, fishing, hunting and having good conversations. Ralph passed away peacefully on Friday, May 31, 2019 surrounded by his daughters at the age of 71. Visitation will be held at St. Joseph Church, Cold Spring, KY from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:00 pm. Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas, KY. Memorials may be made to Knights of Columbus Fr. DeJaco Council #5220. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 4, 2019