Ralph Eldon Mallot
Ralph Eldon Mallot

Deer Park - Age 85, passed away on November 9, 2020. He was married to his beloved late wife, Marilyn Malott, for 64 years. Ralph was a loving father to his daughter Rebecca (Gregg) Tharp, grandfather to Brittany (Ibrahim) Rashid and Christopher (Elizabette) Tharp, and great grandfather to Amira and Evelyn.He was preceded in death by his four sisters and two brothers. A private service will be held for Ralph followed by his internment at Rest Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children. Online condolences at www.staleyfuneralhome.com






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Staley - Strawser Funeral Home - Deer Park
7140 Plainfield Rd.
Deer Park, OH 45236
(513) 791-9357
