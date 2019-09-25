Services
Carthage - Cincinnati
7401 Vine St.
Cincinnati, OH 45216
(513) 821-0805
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Saviour Church
4118 Myrtle
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Saviour Church
4118 Myrtle
Ralph F. Holtman


1936 - 2019
Cincinnati - Beloved husband for 62 years of Elaine Holtman. Loving father of Michael (the late Krista) Holtman, Margaret (Earl) Linder, Joseph Holtman and Julie Holtman. Dear grandfather of 8 great grandfather of 5. Brother of Marvin (the late Jean) Holtman, Richard (Barb) Holtman and the late Charles (Nola) Holtman and the late Roger (survived by Mae) Holtman. Born October 1, 1936, Ralph passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019, at the age of 82. Visitation at St. Saviour Church, 4118 Myrtle, 45236, Friday from 9AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to cincinnatichildrens.org/donate or . Full obituary at HodappFuneralHome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 25, 2019
