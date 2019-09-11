Services
Renfro Funeral Services
647 Forest Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45229
(513) 221-4812
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
Greater New Light Baptist Church
710 N. Fred Shuttlesworth Circle
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Greater New Light Baptist Church
710 N. Fred Shuttlesworth Circle
Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:15 AM
Walnut Hills Cemetery
Cincinnati - Beloved husband of Betty (Mitchell) Floyd; loving father of Angela McClinon, Anita Floyd (John) Burton and Tammi (Alan) Combs; beloved grandfather of Charles Jr., the late Ralph Matthew, Ricky, Jasmine and Maya, great-grandfather of, Oni; loved by four siblings and a host of other family and friends. Departed Sept. 5, 2019. Visitation 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at Greater New Light Baptist Church, 710 N. Fred Shuttlesworth Circle; funeral to follow at 7p.m. Burial 9:15 a.m. Sat, Sept. 14,Walnut Hills Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 11, 2019
