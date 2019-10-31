|
Ralph Francis Mohr
Edgewood - Ralph Francis Mohr 88 years of age, passed away peacefully Thursday at Rosedale Green with his loving family by his side. He was the loving husband of Blanche Patricia Mohr (nee Hickey). Loving father of Eric Mohr (Cheryl), Kurt Mohr, Kris Mohr (Kim), Cindy Dunaway (Ernie), Maureen Coppage (Dennis), Jared Mohr, and Carrie Tucker (John). Loving grandpa of ten and 6 great grandchildren. Ralph was a Korean War Army veteran. Visitation will be Sunday from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm at Middendorf Funeral Home 3312 Madison Pike, Ft. Wright, KY 41017. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday 10:00 am at St. Pius X Church. Burial will be at St. Stephen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family has asked for memorial donations to: Sisters of St. Joseph the Worker 1 St. Joseph Lane, Walton, KY 41094 or St. Pius X Church 348 Dudley Road, Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences to: www.midddendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019