Services
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
348 Dudley Road
Edgewood, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Mohr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Francis Mohr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph Francis Mohr Obituary
Ralph Francis Mohr

Edgewood - Ralph Francis Mohr 88 years of age, passed away peacefully Thursday at Rosedale Green with his loving family by his side. He was the loving husband of Blanche Patricia Mohr (nee Hickey). Loving father of Eric Mohr (Cheryl), Kurt Mohr, Kris Mohr (Kim), Cindy Dunaway (Ernie), Maureen Coppage (Dennis), Jared Mohr, and Carrie Tucker (John). Loving grandpa of ten and 6 great grandchildren. Ralph was a Korean War Army veteran. Visitation will be Sunday from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm at Middendorf Funeral Home 3312 Madison Pike, Ft. Wright, KY 41017. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday 10:00 am at St. Pius X Church. Burial will be at St. Stephen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family has asked for memorial donations to: Sisters of St. Joseph the Worker 1 St. Joseph Lane, Walton, KY 41094 or St. Pius X Church 348 Dudley Road, Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences to: www.midddendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Middendorf Funeral Home
Download Now