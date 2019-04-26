Services
Crestview Hills - Ralph H. Gephart. Passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the age of 88 years. Ralph was predceded in death by his beloved wife, Marie A. Gephart (nee Gramlich) and his daughter, Kathryn Gephart. He is survived by his loving children, Christopher Gephart and Andrea Gephart; grandchildren, Andrew, Cassidy and Nicholas Gephart. Ralph was a Korean Conflict veteran where he served in the Air Force. Visitation Monday, April 29th from 11:00 am until time of Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 pm at St. Pius X Church 348 Dudley Rd. Edgewood, KY 41017. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to Carmel Manor or to St. Pius X. Middendorf Funeral Home assisting the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 26, 2019
