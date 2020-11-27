Dr. Ralph Gillham
Miami Heights - Ralph O. Gillham DDS, 89, Nov. 27, 2020. Beloved husband of 64 yrs. of the late Helen M. Gillham (nee Ruehlman), devoted father of Nancy Gorkin (Larry), Stuart Gillham (Teresa), Julie Flake, Drew Gillham (Stacy) & Diane Nemcek (Paul), beloved son of the late Virginia (nee Meader) & Ralph Harrison Gillham & stepson of Willie Grace Gillham. Also survived by 16 grandch. & 6 gr. grandch. Ralph was a US Air Force veteran & practiced dentistry for 48 yrs., 46 of those in Miami Heights. His memberships included the Oak Hills United Methodist Church, North Bend Lodge #346 F&AM, Cleves-3 Rivers Kiwanis & he was a founding member of the 3 Rivers Swim Club. Visitation Mon., Nov. 30, 12-2 PM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, OH 45002. Graveside service following, with military honors, 2:30 PM at Arlington Memorial Gardens, Mt. Healthy. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society www.nationalmssociety.org www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com