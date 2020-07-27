Ralph Harold Quitter
Cold Spring - Ralph Harold Quitter, 87, of Cold Spring, KY passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, KY. Ralph was born on February 2, 1933 to Joseph E. Jr. and Angela Quitter at their home on 18th Street in Newport, KY. He attended St. Vincent de Paul and Newport High School. He served as a Jet Engine Mechanic in the Air Force during the Korean War (Airman First Class, multiple duty stations), and worked at Baldwin Piano when he returned. He joined the Newport Fire Department in 1958 and served as the Fire Chief of Newport from 1974 to 1986, and the Fire Chief for the City of Bellevue from 1986 to 1994. After he retired, he worked at APS and Comfort Suites in maintenance and handyman work. Affectionately known as "Poppy" to his grandchildren, Ralph loved gardening, reading, raising birds, whistling showtunes, eating opera creams, and telling long jokes with short punchlines (he often laughed the hardest, and would accuse the family of "stealing his material" if the jokes were repeated). He is survived by his wife of 61 years Margaret A. Quitter (Holman), sons and daughters-in-law Michael and Elizabeth (Tarver) of Templeton, California; Christopher and Therese (Neltner) of Newport, KY; Marc and Karin (Henderer) of Amelia, Ohio; and John (Jack) and Kristen (Anderson) of Farmington, CT; twelve grandchildren, two great-granddaughters, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings Joseph E. III, Carlton, Jerome (Jerry), Beatrice ("Bea" Menning), and Paul. There will be a private visitation and Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, August 1 for family. He will be laid to rest in the cremation garden at Stephen Cemetery in Ft. Thomas, KY. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105) or St. Elizabeth Hospice (483 S Loop Rd, Edgewood, KY 41017). Due to COVID-19, all guests are required to wear masks and abide by social distancing. Special condolences and memories may be given to www.dmefuneral.com
