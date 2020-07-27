1/1
Ralph Harold Quitter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ralph Harold Quitter

Cold Spring - Ralph Harold Quitter, 87, of Cold Spring, KY passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, KY. Ralph was born on February 2, 1933 to Joseph E. Jr. and Angela Quitter at their home on 18th Street in Newport, KY. He attended St. Vincent de Paul and Newport High School. He served as a Jet Engine Mechanic in the Air Force during the Korean War (Airman First Class, multiple duty stations), and worked at Baldwin Piano when he returned. He joined the Newport Fire Department in 1958 and served as the Fire Chief of Newport from 1974 to 1986, and the Fire Chief for the City of Bellevue from 1986 to 1994. After he retired, he worked at APS and Comfort Suites in maintenance and handyman work. Affectionately known as "Poppy" to his grandchildren, Ralph loved gardening, reading, raising birds, whistling showtunes, eating opera creams, and telling long jokes with short punchlines (he often laughed the hardest, and would accuse the family of "stealing his material" if the jokes were repeated). He is survived by his wife of 61 years Margaret A. Quitter (Holman), sons and daughters-in-law Michael and Elizabeth (Tarver) of Templeton, California; Christopher and Therese (Neltner) of Newport, KY; Marc and Karin (Henderer) of Amelia, Ohio; and John (Jack) and Kristen (Anderson) of Farmington, CT; twelve grandchildren, two great-granddaughters, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings Joseph E. III, Carlton, Jerome (Jerry), Beatrice ("Bea" Menning), and Paul. There will be a private visitation and Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, August 1 for family. He will be laid to rest in the cremation garden at Stephen Cemetery in Ft. Thomas, KY. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105) or St. Elizabeth Hospice (483 S Loop Rd, Edgewood, KY 41017). Due to COVID-19, all guests are required to wear masks and abide by social distancing. Special condolences and memories may be given to www.dmefuneral.com. DOBBLING,MUEHLENKAMP-ERSCHELL FUNERAL HOME caring for Ralph and his family.










To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-1730
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dobbling Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved