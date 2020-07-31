Ralph Hartman

Ralph HartmanCold Spring, KY - Reverend Ralph C. Hartman passed to his heavenly home on July 9, 2020 at the age of 90. He was born in Pittsburgh PA to Charles P. and Clara G. Larbig Hartman and moved as a boy with his family to Dayton KY. Fr. Ralph was preceded in death by his parents and five of his siblings; twins Charles P. Hartman, Jr. and Frederick A. Hartman, Sister Rose Mary Hartman C.D.P., Robert J. Hartman, Lawrence J. Hartman and sister-in-law Joan Rauf Hartman whom were all much loved. Fr. Ralph devoted his life to compassionate service for others, working in many roles throughout the Northern Kentucky community. Strongly rooted in family and extending those connections to include many, Ralph is survived by beloved brother Raymond S. Hartman, dear sisters-in-law; Mary Rust Hartman, Kathy Speier Hartman, Maria Enriquez Hartman; numerous nieces and nephews and Alumni of Campbell Lodge. Private services were held previously. Memorials are suggested to St. Bernard Church, Fifth and Berry Streets, Dayton KY 41074.