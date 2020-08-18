1/1
Ralph J. Ginn
1934 - 2020
Ralph J. Ginn

Burlington - Ralph J. Ginn, 86, of Canton, OH and formerly of Burlington, KY passed away Saturday morning unexpectedly in Canton, where he had made his home for the past 6 years. Born on March 17, 1934 to Ralph and Claudia Hollar Ginn in Flemingsburg, KY. Ralph was a retired co-owner of the former Robke-Ginn Chrysler, Carrollton, KY; a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, Northern Kentucky Ward; he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and he was a past member of a former Beagle Club. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dee Nelson Ginn in March, 2020; his parents, Ralph and Claudia Hollar Ginn; sister, Marsha Patterson and brothers, Robert "Bob" Ginn, Larry "Jake" Ginn and Herb Ginn, Sr. Survivors include his sister, Sharon Sackett of Florence; brothers, Paul Ginn of Frostproof, FL and Lowell (Sharon) Ginn of Florence; sister in laws, Mary Ann Ginn of Hebron and Janet Ginn Warman of Harrison, OH; daughter, Lorie (Michael) House of Ludlow; step daughters, Denise (Bill) Eldridge of Hebron and Dede (Steve) Noggle of Canton, OH; sons, Harry Ginn of N. Palm Beach, FL, Gary (Tammy) Ginn of Florence and Dan Ginn of Walton; 14 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. In an effort to socially distance, visitation will be held from 9:00-9:30 am on Friday for friends with the last name ending in A thru M and 9:30-10:00 am Friday for friends with the last name ending in N thru Z. All relatives are invited to come for a private visitation from 10:00 am to 11:00 Friday at MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, HEBRON. Graveside services will be privately held and Interment will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger. Memorials are suggested to: The Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, 2965 Hebron Park Drive, Hebron, KY 41048






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
09:00 - 09:30 AM
for friends with the last name ending in A thru M
AUG
21
Visitation
09:30 - 10:00 AM
for friends with the last name ending in N thru Z
AUG
21
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
1833 Petersburg Rd
Hebron, KY 41048
(859) 431-1718
