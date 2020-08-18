Ralph J. GinnBurlington - Ralph J. Ginn, 86, of Canton, OH and formerly of Burlington, KY passed away Saturday morning unexpectedly in Canton, where he had made his home for the past 6 years. Born on March 17, 1934 to Ralph and Claudia Hollar Ginn in Flemingsburg, KY. Ralph was a retired co-owner of the former Robke-Ginn Chrysler, Carrollton, KY; a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, Northern Kentucky Ward; he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and he was a past member of a former Beagle Club. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dee Nelson Ginn in March, 2020; his parents, Ralph and Claudia Hollar Ginn; sister, Marsha Patterson and brothers, Robert "Bob" Ginn, Larry "Jake" Ginn and Herb Ginn, Sr. Survivors include his sister, Sharon Sackett of Florence; brothers, Paul Ginn of Frostproof, FL and Lowell (Sharon) Ginn of Florence; sister in laws, Mary Ann Ginn of Hebron and Janet Ginn Warman of Harrison, OH; daughter, Lorie (Michael) House of Ludlow; step daughters, Denise (Bill) Eldridge of Hebron and Dede (Steve) Noggle of Canton, OH; sons, Harry Ginn of N. Palm Beach, FL, Gary (Tammy) Ginn of Florence and Dan Ginn of Walton; 14 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. In an effort to socially distance, visitation will be held from 9:00-9:30 am on Friday for friends with the last name ending in A thru M and 9:30-10:00 am Friday for friends with the last name ending in N thru Z. All relatives are invited to come for a private visitation from 10:00 am to 11:00 Friday at MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, HEBRON. Graveside services will be privately held and Interment will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger. Memorials are suggested to: The Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, 2965 Hebron Park Drive, Hebron, KY 41048