Ralph Kremer
Melbourne - Ralph V. Kremer, 83, of Camp Springs, passed away on January 4, 2020 surrounded by family. He worked for the C&O-CSX Railroad for 43 years. Ralph is a member of St. Joseph Church in Camp Springs, KY. He served in the United States Army. Ralph was preceded in death by his son, Kurt, grandson, Brandon, parents, John and Mary (nee Heeb) Kremer, and sister, Clara (nee Kremer) Pape. Ralph is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Bernice Wiete Kremer of Camp Springs, KY, daughter, Karen (Dave) Schadler of Camp Springs, KY, son, Keith (Lisa Collins) Kremer of Alexandria, KY, daughter, Kathy (Chris) Brown of Madeira, OH, son, Kevin (Kristy) Kremer of Independence, KY, son, Kirk Kremer of Alexandria, KY, daughter, Kristina (Nimesh) Amin of Alexandria, KY, grandchildren, Dr. Brittny (John Alford), Michael, Chad, Damian, Olivia, Anna, Alex, Jackson, Isaac and Lucy, brothers, John and Leroy Kremer, sisters, Dorothy Keller and Hilda Messmer. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00am Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. Joseph Church, Camp Springs. The family will receive guests at the church at 10:00am. Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph Church in Camp Springs, 6833 Four Mile Rd., Camp Springs, KY 41059. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020