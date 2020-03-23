|
Ralph Layle Gouge, Sr.
81, of Independence, has passed away after a brief illness. Ralph was born in Grant County and graduated from Grant County High School (1956). He married Wanda Sue Wagner of Crittenden (1957) and served in the Army for nine years. He was a Yard Master for the L&N Railroad, drove a Big Rig and loved his H.A.M. Radio. He lived a full life. His father and mother were Ralph Leo & Audrey (Adams) Gouge of Independence, his Aunt Alva (Adams) Falls of Walton. He is survived by two Aunts, Mary Kay Worthington and Christine Howard of Crittenden. Also, a brother, Ira Dumont Gouge of Dry Ridge. Ralph had four children, Sheila Gouge Wade and partner Genie Williams of Richmond (and 3 grandchildren, Will, Ben and Elizabeth), Ralph Jr. and wife Susan of Frankfort (sons Vince (Kaylee) & Logan (Taylor)) Randy of Erlanger (Rob (Nicole), Danielle (Tim) and Austin) and Richard and wife Jennifer of Taylor Mill. Also, five great grandchildren. Ralph had many good and caring neighbors, including Elizabeth Eder, who is a great friend. Thank you so much for the help and support. The world has lost a lot of Character with the passing of our dad. We love you dad. A Service will not be held at this time one will be announced in the future due the COVID-19 Virus.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020