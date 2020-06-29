Ralph Milton "Ike" Adams
Son of the late Christine and Ralph Lee Adams, beloved father of Jody (Bradley) Gray, Ralph Michael Adams and Lisa (Frank) Wetenkamp, adored grandfather of Jennifer (Kris) Johnson, Elizabeth (Joshua Hill ) Gray, Emily (Ben Prokop) Wetenkamp, Nikki Wetenkamp, Frank (Alexandrea) Wetenkamp, John ( Morgan) Wetenkamp, Ryan Adams, Ross Adams, great-grandfather of Benny and Cody Prokop, and Grayson Adams, former spouse of Doris Coyne Adams, dear brother of the late Christine "Margie" (William) Welch, dear brother in law to Paul (Jean) Coyne and Norbert (Patricia) Coyne and the late Richard Coyne and Rosemary (Bob) Holton and dear uncle to numerous nieces and nephews, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at age 90. Due to COVID-19 a private service will take place for family members at Vitt, Stermer and Anderson funeral home in Delhi, followed by interment at Pierce Township Cemetery, Clermont Co. Memorial gifts may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, the St Joseph Indian School or Oxbow, Inc. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.