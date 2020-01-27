|
|
Ralph Parton , Jr.
Florence - Ralph L. Parton, 84, of Florence, KY passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020. He was the Credit Union Manager with Cincinnati Gas and Electric and retired after 33 years. Ralph was a member of the Newtown, Ohio and Florida Senior Softball teams and enjoyed traveling and playing with teams for 15 years. He also coached a knothole baseball team for 16 years. Ralph's family would like to give a special thank you to all the nurses and doctors of St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital and St. Elizabeth Hospice, for the extraordinary care they provide Ralph in his time of need. Survivors include his wife, Patricia Parton of Florence; son, Ralph L. Parton III of Knoxville, TN; brother, Patrick (Beth) Parton of Erlanger; step-daughter, Lori (Bill) Brink of Oxford, OH; grandchildren, Leighanna and Matthew (Hannah) Parton; great-grandchildren, Beau and Reese Marie Parton; step-grandsons, Justin and Jordan Porter and step-great-grandson, Leo Porter. He was preceded in death by first wife, Janet Gail Parton; his son, Jim Parton; brothers, Jerry, Robert and David Parton. Visitation will be Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 11:00 AM until the hour of Service at 1:00 PM all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY 41016. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020