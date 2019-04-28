|
|
Ralph Paul
Springdale - PAUL, Ralph, age 90, of Springdale, passed away March 24, 2019 at The Suites of Walnut Creek in Kettering, Ohio. Ralph spent most of his youth in Canton, Ohio, where he was graduated from Timken High School. Originally interested in a career in pattern making, he served a short apprenticeship with the Canton Pattern and Stoker Company. He attended Kent State University (Canton) and briefly served in the Naval Reserve. Later, he entered The Ohio State University School of Dairy Technology. While at Ohio State, he was selected to be in the "Braids of Gold" Naval Officer program and then transferred to the Air Force Officer program. During his years at Ohio State, he excelled at dairy products judging and won both gold and silver medals at an international judging contest in Boston in 1953. He was graduated from Ohio State in 1954. Upon graduation from OSU, he was commissioned as an officer in the Air Force and served as a Lieutenant for two years in Okinawa. After returning to civilian life, he worked in the dairy industry in quality control and plant management for a time, then in sales in the food industry. For 26 years he was a salesman for the Klenzade Division of Econolab Corporation, winning the "Salesman of the Year" Award on three separate occasions. After retirement, he served as a consultant with Meyer Dairy. In this capacity he traveled to China and was instrumental in providing the first written dairy sanitation program for that country. Ralph was a loyal supporter of The Ohio State University and served in the Big Brothers Program for a number of years. Very few things rivaled his devotion to his doggie "Buffy", who was his companion for many years. He liked to tinker with all things mechanical and electronic and rightly considered himself an amateur inventor. In his younger days his favorite pastimes were tennis and skiing. He also enjoyed opera, classical music, dancing, Buckeye football, and gardening. His cultivation of flowers and his beautiful award winning rose garden will forever remain in the memories of family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Mildred Paul of Canton, and sisters Geraldine Menegay of Florence, Kentucky and Luella Gestrich of Vero Beach, Florida. Ralph is survived by his sister, Marjorie Zink of Canton. Also, two brothers and sisters-in-law, Glenn and Kay Paul of Largo, Florida, and Don and Nancy Paul of Kettering, Ohio, and numerous nieces and nephews who will always remember him with great affection as "Uncle Junny". In keeping with a lifetime of generosity, Ralph donated his body to the University of Cincinnati School of Medicine. Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME - FAR HILLS CHAPEL, 5471 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45429, with a memorial service at 12:00 p.m. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 28, 2019