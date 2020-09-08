1/
Ralph R. Seitz
{ "" }
Ralph R. Seitz

Beloved husband for 61 years to Carol A. Seitz (nee Coors), loving father of Kathy (Chuck) Wissemeier, Robert Seitz and Thomas (Kim) Seitz, Proud grandfather of Alicia (Dmitry) Rozumovich, Sarah (Andrew) Wissemeier-Jordan, Robert Jr., Austin, Alexandra, Courtney, Annie Seitz and great-grandfather of Sophia, Nicholas, Jasmine, Jakoby, Bentley, Ava, Adam and Gavin, uncle of several nieces and nephews. Passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Age 81. Services will be private. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. (vittstermeranderson.com)




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 8 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
