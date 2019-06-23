|
Ralph Soule Jr.
Fairfield - Ralph Hayward Soule Jr, born August 13, 1929 passed away on June 17th 2019 at the age of 89. Loving husband of the late Dottie Soule, father of Jay Soule (Debra) of Garland Texas, step father of James Hilleary (Peggy) of Tybee Island Georgia and Karen Ledford (Craig) of Cincinnati Ohio. Loving Brother of Shirley Green (Monroe, Ohio) and Marilyn Blankenship (Houston, Texas). Ralph was survived by five grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and one great great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents Ralph H. and Rosamond Soule. After serving in the United States Army during the Korean War, Ralph worked for the Proctor and Gamble Company for more than 33 years and is named on several patents during his years in the Research and Development Department of P&G. He was also a gifted athlete who loved baseball and golf and was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds. Visitation will be held at the Hodapp Funeral Home, 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd., (Rt.42), West Chester, Saturday June 29th from 10AM until Funeral Service at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Queen City Hospice (8250 Kenwood Crossing Way Suite 200, Cincinnati, Ohio 45236).
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 23, 2019