Ralph Steigleder
Cincinnati - Beloved husband of 60 years of the late Miriam E. Steigleder (nee Kenneweg), devoted father of Cheryl (Jeff) Merkle, loving grandfather of Brian (Jill) and Travis Merkle, great grandfather of Emma Merkle, brother of Melvin Steigleder and the late Norma Goetz. Ralph was a longtime employee of CG & E and member of the Winton Place Vets. Ralph passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 at the age of 94. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Avenue, College Hill, 45224 on Thursday, June 27 from 10 AM until service at 11 AM. Memorials may be made to Matthew Church or Tri-State Honor Flight. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 26, 2019