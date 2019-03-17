|
|
Ralph Sutton
Crescent Springs - Ralph Thomas Sutton, 91, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 11, 2019. Ralph graduated from Covington Latin School and Xavier University. He served our country as an officer in the 100th Airborne of United States Army. Ralph was the owner of Sutton Optical and a pioneer in the contact lens industry. He was a longtime member of St. Pius X Church in Edgewood. He was a past member of the Covington Catholic School Board; Fellow and past President of Contact Lens Association of America; past president of Woodson Bend Home Owners Association and was a life time boater at Lake Cumberland. Family was at the center of Ralph's life and anyone who knew him, heard all about the grandchildren. When Ralph wasn't enjoying his time at the lake, you could find him with family and friends at Five Seasons Sports Club and at Summit Hills Country Club. Ralph is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Kelly Sutton and son-in-law, Donald Knueven; grandson, Matthew Sutton and parents, Thomas and Mary Sutton. Survivors include his daughters, Kathy Knueven (Richard Trump) of Ludlow, Suzy (Kevin) Matthews of Loveland, OH; sons, Michael (Kimberly) Sutton of Newport, Stephen Sutton of Knoxville, TN; 10 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and sister, Ruth Mitchell of Ft. Wright. A special thanks to the staff and caregivers at Atria-Crestview Hills, Carmel Manor Care Center and Hospice of the Bluegrass. Visitation is on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the hour of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM all at Holy Spirit Parish, 825 Washington Avenue, Newport, KY 41071. Reception and celebration of Ralph's life following at River's Breeze Clubhouse, Ludlow, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky, 634 Scott Blvd, Covington, KY 41011 and Carmel Manor Care Center, 100 Carmel Manor Rd, Fort Thomas, KY 41075. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 17, 2019