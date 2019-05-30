|
|
Ralph Thomas Harden
Taylor Mill - Ralph Thomas , 87, of Taylor Mill, Kentucky passed away in Rosedale Green on May 27, 2019. He was born on July 8, 1931 to the late Ralph and Margaret (Kaninenberg) Harden. On April 6, 1957, Tom married Gretchen Bronson and she survives. Tom was a hard worker and a family man, lovingly caring for his wife for many years. He was also a wonderful brother and loved his sisters very much. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and bowling and was a member of the Gun Club for many years. Tom was a Master Mason in good standing at the Good Faith Lodge #95.
In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his sister LaVerne Delseno.
Tom is survived by his wife of 62 years, Gretchen; children Ralph Thomas Harden, Jr., Jacquie (John) Conklin and Laura (George) Hendrickson; sister Patricia Schulz; grandchildren Brandon Harden, Jason Harden, Matthew Harden, Jared Conklin, Nathan Harden, Seth Conklin, Ariel Conklin and Emily Hendrickson; great grandchildren Noah Harden, Addison Harden and Natalie Harden; nephews Darrell Delseno and Martin Schulz; and nieces Cheryl Becker and Vicki Schulz Walz.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Floral Hills Funeral Home from 9:30 am until time of service at 11:30am. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. To leave online condolences, please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from May 30 to May 31, 2019