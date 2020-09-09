1/1
Judge Ralph Winkler
Judge Ralph Winkler

Cincinnati - Judge Ralph Winkler, life-long resident of Cincinnati, OH, passed unexpectedly on September 3, 2020 at the age of 84. Ralph was an awesome father, grandfather, mentor, judge and friend. He will be remembered as wise, funny, silly, accomplished, gumptious, loyal, supportive, generous, faithful, fearless, and strong.

Winkler is survived by his wife Donna Elsasser Winkler (nee Lay), his children Robert (Diane) and Ralph "Ted" (Tracy), stepson Erin Elsasser, grandchildren Christian, Evangeline, Lillian, Allison (Ryan) Detzel, Andrea (Chris) Boettcher, and Allayna (Brett) Bauman, Kate Elsasser, great grandchildren Ava, Harrison, Lincoln, Finley, Claire, Edison and Elliott, siblings Judy Poltor and Nick and Lee Winkler and friends too numerous to count. He was preceded in death by his wife Cheryl Traub Winkler and daughter Susan Winkler.

Ralph was born October 7, 1935 in Cincinnati, Ohio to his parents Ralph and Kay. He was a proud graduate of Walnut Hills High School in 1953. He immediately joined the army, where he honorably served from 1953-1955. After returning home from the service, he attended the University of Cincinnati on the GI Bill, graduating in 1959. Winkler became a US Treasury agent in the Intelligence Unit as a Special Agent, guarding presidents and working undercover breaking up organized crime. While working as a special agent, Ralph entered Chase College of Law, where he earned his JD in 1970. He was appointed to the Municipal Court bench in 1977, beginning a distinguished career as a judge, serving in Municipal, Common Pleas and finally on the 1st District Court of Appeals. He was an active member of Westwood United Methodist Church, where he taught Sunday School, ushered and enjoyed the fellowship of his good friends in Merrimates. Judge Winkler will be remembered for his fierce love of his family above all else.

Due to Covid-19, a private service and burial will be held for the family. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Bolton and Lunsford Funeral Home. Donations in memory of Judge Winkler can be made to: Westwood United Methodist Church, 3460 Epworth Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45211.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
September 9, 2020
A fellow member of the White Oak/ Monfort Heights Kiwanis Club. I always looked forward to our Monday night meetings to hear his often humorous stories.
Will miss him.
Charles 'Rick' Wallace
Friend
