Services
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
6:00 PM
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
View Map
Ramiro Alfaro Obituary
Ramiro Alfaro

Covington - Ramiro Daniel Alfaro, 63, of Covington, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Christ Hospital. He was an avid reader who loved history. Ramiro also loved to cook and devoted much of his time to his family. He was a passionate sports fan. He is preceded in death by his mother, Judy Alfaro (1997) and brother Miguel Alfaro (2011). Survivors include his daughter, Olivia Alfaro of Latonia, Ky; father, Dr. Raul "Dan" Alfaro; sister, Maria Fuller (Don) of Wyoming, OH; brothers, Dan Alfaro (Maria) of Palm Harbor, FL, David Alfaro (Charlene) of Anderson Township, OH. Visitation is on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 4:00PM until the service at 6:00 PM all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY 41016. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019
