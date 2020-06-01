Ramona Ann Waters
Bellevue - Ramona (Mona) Ann Waters (nee: Mooar) passed peacefully onto Heaven on Sunday, May 31, 2020. She is reunited with the love of her life for over 60 years, Michael (MD) Waters. When he passed in 2018, she found the hundreds of love letters they wrote to one another over the years. In the 1 ½ years since Mike passed, Ramona shared that she had read those letters 1000's of times over. Her heart was broken when he left this world, but it is whole again since they are together again in Heaven. She is also reunited with her beloved grandson, Patrick Waters; her loving parents, Gladys & Luke Mooar; her father, William Schall and sister Jean Broering. Mona loved her family with everything she had. She was a great storyteller and loved telling stories about her family, and thankfully she recently made a trip back to her hometown in Cattlesburg, KY where she felt a deep connection to her passed loved ones. Mona was able to see her grandmother's home where she was born and raised. She loved learning about the genealogy of her family and sharing it with others. Cooking was her specialty, and it was hard to beat. She will definitely be remembered for her awesome down home cooking. Mona loved her music, playing Piano and French Horn in the school band. She was a cub scout leader, a room mom and helped at her children's school in the cafeteria, even though their cooking was sub par to hers! Mona was very crafty making all of her and her children's' clothes. She loved to travel and bird watching. Her flowers and her plants made her happy. She was an avid gardener her whole life and took a lot of pride in her beautiful flowers that she would grow year after year. She is loved by many and will be greatly missed by her children, Colleen (Shane) Parr, Brian (Jackie) Waters, Monica McIntyre and Michael (Melissa) Waters; grandchildren, Stephanie (Rob) Lewis, Ben (Jane), Bridgette, Margarette (Pat), Charlette Parr, Alex & Kyle McIntyre and Abbie Waters and great grandchildren, Sutton, Gemma, Maddie and Summer. Services will be held at Dobbling, Muehlemkamp-Erschell Funeral home at 241 Fairfield Avenue, Bellevue, KY 41073 on Wednesday, June 3rd from 5-7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Divine Mercy Church, 318 Division Street, Bellevue, KY on Thursday, June 4th at 10 a.m. Guests are encouraged to wear masks and abide by social distancing standards. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Southgate, KY. Mona is now at peace. if you would like to honor her memory, feel free to send flowers, one of her loves, or make a donation in her honor to Northern Kentucky Hates Heroin (nkyhatesheroin.com) or NKY Hates Heroin, P.O. Box 75273, Ft. Thomas, KY 41075. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com.
Bellevue - Ramona (Mona) Ann Waters (nee: Mooar) passed peacefully onto Heaven on Sunday, May 31, 2020. She is reunited with the love of her life for over 60 years, Michael (MD) Waters. When he passed in 2018, she found the hundreds of love letters they wrote to one another over the years. In the 1 ½ years since Mike passed, Ramona shared that she had read those letters 1000's of times over. Her heart was broken when he left this world, but it is whole again since they are together again in Heaven. She is also reunited with her beloved grandson, Patrick Waters; her loving parents, Gladys & Luke Mooar; her father, William Schall and sister Jean Broering. Mona loved her family with everything she had. She was a great storyteller and loved telling stories about her family, and thankfully she recently made a trip back to her hometown in Cattlesburg, KY where she felt a deep connection to her passed loved ones. Mona was able to see her grandmother's home where she was born and raised. She loved learning about the genealogy of her family and sharing it with others. Cooking was her specialty, and it was hard to beat. She will definitely be remembered for her awesome down home cooking. Mona loved her music, playing Piano and French Horn in the school band. She was a cub scout leader, a room mom and helped at her children's school in the cafeteria, even though their cooking was sub par to hers! Mona was very crafty making all of her and her children's' clothes. She loved to travel and bird watching. Her flowers and her plants made her happy. She was an avid gardener her whole life and took a lot of pride in her beautiful flowers that she would grow year after year. She is loved by many and will be greatly missed by her children, Colleen (Shane) Parr, Brian (Jackie) Waters, Monica McIntyre and Michael (Melissa) Waters; grandchildren, Stephanie (Rob) Lewis, Ben (Jane), Bridgette, Margarette (Pat), Charlette Parr, Alex & Kyle McIntyre and Abbie Waters and great grandchildren, Sutton, Gemma, Maddie and Summer. Services will be held at Dobbling, Muehlemkamp-Erschell Funeral home at 241 Fairfield Avenue, Bellevue, KY 41073 on Wednesday, June 3rd from 5-7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Divine Mercy Church, 318 Division Street, Bellevue, KY on Thursday, June 4th at 10 a.m. Guests are encouraged to wear masks and abide by social distancing standards. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Southgate, KY. Mona is now at peace. if you would like to honor her memory, feel free to send flowers, one of her loves, or make a donation in her honor to Northern Kentucky Hates Heroin (nkyhatesheroin.com) or NKY Hates Heroin, P.O. Box 75273, Ft. Thomas, KY 41075. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.