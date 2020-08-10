1/1
Randal Dooley
Randal Dooley

Randall Dooley, loving husband of Betty Jean Dooley for 58 years. Beloved father of Randall M. (Tracy) Dooley and Steven M. (Angela) Dooley. Devoted grandfather of Zachary Leftenant, Abigail Schwab and Rebecca Dooley. Dear brother of Janet Metsch, Arnold (Bonnie) Dooley, Theresa (Ivan) Puckett, and the late Jack (Bobbie) Dooley. Died Aug. 8, 2020. Age 80. Visitation Thursday, Aug, 13th from 9:00AM until time of Service at 10:00AM both at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 10211 Plainfield Rd. (45241). Social distancing and facemasks required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. www.mrfh.com.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
