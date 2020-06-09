Randal "Buck" Perry
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Randal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Randal "Buck" Perry

Batavia - Born on March 31, 1941 in Dunlow, WV. Went home to be with the Lord on June 8, 2020 at the age of 79. Beloved husband of 56 years to Karen Sue (nee Reeves) Perry. Loving father of Tamara (Stewart) Lovdal, Patty (John) Dold and Randy (Andrea) Perry. Caring grandfather of Sydney, Madison, Brittney, Logan, Jake, Ethan, Kodi, Isaac, Randy, Carson, Brayden, Joey and Brysen. Proud great-grandfather of Harper, Ansley and Bennett. Dear brother of Dolphus, Orval, Sue, Michael, Melva and the late Stella, Yorkie and JoAnn. Cherished son of the late Melvin and Maxine (nee Tomblin) Perry. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and many dear friends. Randal proudly served in the United States Army. Friends will be received from 11 AM - 12 Noon on Friday, June 12 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 1668 St. Rt. 28, Goshen, where Felicity Masonic Lodge No. 102 and Scottish Rite Valley of Cincinnati services will begin at 12 Noon followed by funeral services. Interment with military honors, Graceland Memorial Gardens, Milford, OH. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Funeral service
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Service
12:00 PM
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
1668 State Route 28
Goshen, OH 45122
(513) 722-2430
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved