Walton - Randal Profitt, 80, of Walton, KY, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Healthcare, in Edgewood, KY. Randal was born in Hazard, KY on February 18, 1939 to the late Robert and Annie Profitt. For 53 years, Randal worked as an Insurance Agent for Allstate Insurance, while being a devoted husband and father, and a big supporter of his children and grandchildren's sports teams. He was a lover of sports, an avid golfer, and worked at Lassing Pointe Golf Course since it opened. Randal was active member at Burlington Baptist Church where he served in various ministries. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Phyllis Profitt, children Dave Profitt (Lynn), Renee Carter (Scott), and Shelly Ast (Jeff), grandchildren Nick and Alex Profitt, Ben and Phillip Carter, and Brady and Allie Ast, and great grandchildren Kinley, Coleson, and Cade Profitt, and Rowan Carter. A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 11AM until 2PM at Linnemann Funeral Home in Burlington, KY. The funeral service will immediately follow the visitation. Memorial contributions can be sent to Burlington Baptist Church 3031 Washington St. Burlington, KY 41005. Online condolence can be made at www.Linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
