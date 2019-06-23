|
Randall Dewey Setters
Union - Randall Dewey Setters, 74 years of age, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, with his family at his side. Dewey was born in 1944 in Covington, Kentucky to his late parents, George Lewis Setters and Bonnie Loriene Knight Setters. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Bonita Ruth Jump. Left to mourn his passing is his loving wife of 54 years, Janet S. Brown Setters; his daughter, Raetta Setters; his son, Brian Setters (Becky); grandchildren, Bridgette and Brady Setters; his sister, Brenda Baird (Dr. Glenn Baird); brothers, Lewis "Pete" Ray Setters (Darlene) and David "Butch" Allen Setters (Jeanne); as well as numerous Sisters-In-Law, Brothers-In-Law, Nieces and Nephews. Dewey served his country in the United States Air Force. He later, worked as a plant manager at Eaton Asphalt. He was a former Union Fire Chief and Trustee. He was a former member of Big Bone Baptist Church and a present member at First Church of Christ, Burlington. Dewey will be remembered for his love of family, fishing, and hunting. Visitation will take place on Monday, June 24, 2019 at First Church of Christ, 6080 Camp Ernest Road, Burlington, KY 41005, beginning at 11:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Burial with military honors will immediately follow at Big Bone Baptist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dewey's name are suggested to: First Church of Christ at the above address or to the St. Elizabeth Foundation (Hospice), 1 Medical Village Drive, Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 23, 2019