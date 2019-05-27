|
Randall Forest Hall
Florence - Randall Forest Hall, 64, of Florence, unexpectedly passed away from natural causes in his home on May 22, 2019. Randy was born in Covington, Kentucky on June 3, 1954, to Ethel and the late Alvie Hall. Throughout his life, Randy was dedicated to helping others. He served his country as a medic in the US Army. In addition to being a veteran, Randy helped his community through another 34 years in public service, first as an Employment Counselor at the KY Office of Employment and Training, then as a Chief Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor at the KY Office of Vocational Rehabilitation, and finally as a Rehabilitation Counselor for Disabled Veterans at the Veterans Affairs in Florida.
In addition to his father, Randy was preceded in death by his sister, Donna Farrar and his loving wife, Marti Hall. He is survived by his mother, Ethel R. Hall; sister, Jeweldine "Judy" (Duane) Tennant; sister, Betty K. Jones; nephew, Bill (Stephanie) Grindstaff; nephew, Scott (Traci) Grindstaff; nephew, Tom (Stacie) Grindstaff; nephew, Bryce (Thania) Farrar; nephew, Darren (Kelly) Farrar; niece, Carrie (Justin) Hilman; and niece, Megan Cruz.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am at St Timothy Catholic Church 10272 US 42, Union, Kentucky on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, with Fr. Bolte officiating. Visitation will be from the hours of 9:00 am till 10:00 am at the church. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery 25 Alexandria Pike, South Gate, Kentucky.
Randy Hall's life was focused on his faith in our Lord Jesus Christ, his love for the Church as the body of Christ, and his tireless search into the depths of Truth. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerCincinnati.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from May 27 to May 28, 2019