1/
Randall L. Allen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Randall's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Randall L. Allen

Pleasant Ridge - Randall L. "Randy" Beloved husband of Shelley Allen (nee Pryse) for almost 40 years. Loving son of the late Sidney & Wilma Allen. Caring brother of Cathy (Michael) Asher. Adored uncle of Austin & Joshua Asher and numerous other nieces and nephews. Randy worked for the Cincinnati Enquirer for 34 years. He was a beloved pet owner of many dogs and cats over the years. Passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the age 68. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 29 at 4 PM, where friends may gather from 3 PM until time of service. Please do not wear black, the family requests bright, happy colors to honor Randy's life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the UC Health Foundation, PO Box 19970, Cincinnati 45219, as an eternal thanks to all the doctors for his great care and support. Following the service, a luncheon will be held at Indian Mound in Norwood that family and friends are welcome to attend. Condolences at www.naegelefuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Memorial Gathering
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Naegele-Kleb-Ihlendorf Funeral Home
3900 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH 45212
(513) 631-2240
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Naegele-Kleb-Ihlendorf Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved