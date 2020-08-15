Randall McKiddy
Union Township - Randall McKiddy, a resident of Union Township, passed away August 14, 2020 at Mercy Anderson Hospital at the age of 71. He was born in Whitley County, Kentucky, son of the late Oma and Wymer McKiddy. Randall was the loving husband of Karlon McKiddy (nee Powers), beloved father of Michelle Ballard (Ken) and Randy McKiddy, cherished grandfather of Maria McKiddy, Elizabeth Ballard and Lauren Ballard, dear brother of Cassie Rains and Roy, Charles and Wendell McKiddy. Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Tuesday, August 18 from 6-8 PM at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main St., Amelia. Funeral service Wednesday, August 19 at 11 AM at Summerside First Church of God, 4704 Summerside Rd., Cincinnati 45244. Memorial contributions, in Randall's name, may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (the mmrf.org
). Interment at Olive Branch Cemetery.