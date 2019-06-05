|
Cincinnati - Randolph A. Bennett, age 92, passed May 29, 2019 in Cincinnati, OH. He is survived by his loving daughter, Verna Tinsley; beloved grandfather of Desire' Bennett, Kristen and Randy Tinsley, III, and Angelica Uribe; 4 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.Funeral Mass will be Friday 10:00am June 7, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 6104 Desmond St. Visitation 9-10am. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements by Thompson, Hall and Jordan Funeral Home. Please view and sign his registry at www.thompsonhalljordan.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 5, 2019