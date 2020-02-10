Services
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-1730
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
7:00 PM
Divine Mercy Parish
318 Division St.
Bellevue, KY
Randolph Erwin "Randy" Bloemer


1951 - 2020
Randolph Erwin "Randy" Bloemer Obituary
Randolph Erwin "Randy" Bloemer

Fort Thomas - Randolph Erwin "Randy" Bloemer, 68, of Fort Thomas, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at his home. Randy was humorous guy and enjoyed making people smile. He loved working in the yard, smoking cigars, collecting antiques and finding good bargains. Above all, Randy was a devoted father and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Adolph and Eleanor (nee Rickling) Bloemer, former wife, Kim (nee Hall) Bloemer, brothers, Rolfe Bloemer and Joseph Bloemer and brother-in-law, Jack Grosser. Randy is survived by his devoted children Ryan (Jessica Hoover) Bloemer and Lauren (Michael Armstrong) Bloemer, loving granddaughters, Brianna, Tamra, Kylee, Grace, Karly and Addiston, sister, Del Claire Grosser, brother, Paul (Nancy) Bloemer and sister-in-law, Brenda Bloemer. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 7:00 pm Thursday (February 13) at the Divine Mercy Parish, 318 Division St., Bellevue, with Rev. Martin Pitstick officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Campbell County Animal Shelter, 1989 Poplar Ridge Rd., Melbourne, Kentucky 41059. Special condolences may be expressed www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
