Randolph Lee Burton

Randolph Lee Burton Obituary
Dallas, TX - Randy Burton, 66, formerly of Mason, OH, passed peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on March 30, 2020. Randy was born in Cincinnati to the late Edwin Luke and Mary Burton. He graduated from Miami University where he met and married his wife of 37 years Kerry Burton (nee Lipton).

Randy is survived by his loving daughters, Amy (Martin) Sinclair and Jody (John) Dickey and five grandchildren Emma, Sophia and Caroline Sinclair and Nolan and Cameron Dickey. Dear brother of Michael (Jaime) and Steve (Nina) Burton, and sisters, Gina (Jeff) Arens, Bunny Buchanan and the late James Burton.

Randy was an avid sports enthusiast and a lifelong Cincinnati Reds fan. He enjoyed playing basketball and softball throughout his early life. In later years, he fulfilled his passion for sports by playing fantasy baseball and football.

Randy loved to sit outside, grill out, and listen to classic rock with his beloved dog, Riley. He also enjoyed history and politics and was quick to share his great sense of humor and generous, kind heart. His greatest love was for his family, his grandchildren especially brought him great joy.

A celebration of Randy's life is planned in Dallas when the shelter-in-place order is lifted.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
