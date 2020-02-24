|
Randolph Leroy
Gibson Jr.
Ryland Height - 78, of Ryland Heights, Kentucky passed away Sunday February 23, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice. Randy was a veteran of the U.S. Airforce and spent most of his life working for the U.S. Military. Randy is survived by his daughter Terri Gibson; son, Ronald Gibson; his sister Mary Jane Petzinger; his nieces Beverly (Tom) Richardson, Cathy Acuff ; great nieces and nephews and seven great great nieces and newphews. Randy is preceded in death by his parents, Randolph L. Gibson Sr. and Catherine Gibson; brother Raymond Gibson and son, John Gibson. An immediate family graveside burial will be held on Friday February 28, 2020 at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorials are suggested to the United Methodist Children's Home, P.O. Box 930, Nicholasville, KY, 40340-9800. Condolences can be left online at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2020